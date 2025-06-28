Adnan Sami reveals he left crores behind to move to India by choice, not for money

Popular singer and musician Adnan Sami has finally addressed critics questioning his move from Pakistan to India. He clarified that his decision was not motivated by financial gains but came from a deep personal conviction. Speaking openly, Sami said, “I left assets worth crores when I moved to India,” strongly denying claims that he shifted for money or career benefits.

Sami emphasized that his choice to become an Indian citizen was not made overnight. It was the result of careful thought, personal beliefs, and strong emotional connection to the country. He explained that the transition was not about chasing wealth but about following what felt right in his heart. “It was an informed and meaningful decision,” he added.

While many assumed the singer changed countries for fame or fortune, Sami’s words reflect a different story. He wanted to make it clear that he gave up a luxurious lifestyle and financial stability back home to start fresh in a place he felt truly connected to. According to him, the move was about values, not value.

Furthermore, Sami shared that he feels at peace in India and has never looked back with regret. He mentioned that the love and respect he has received from the Indian public have been overwhelming. His music has continued to flourish, and he believes his journey proves that staying true to one’s beliefs leads to real success.

As the conversation around cross-border relations and national identity continues, Adnan Sami’s story stands out as a powerful example of personal freedom and conviction. His bold step challenges common assumptions and inspires others to make choices based on faith, not fear.