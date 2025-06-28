Govt rejects $100 million valuation claim for Roosevelt hotel sale

ISLAMABAD – The Privatisation Commission has strongly denied media reports suggesting that the government has set a $100 million price for the sale of the Roosevelt Hotel in New York. In a statement on Saturday, the Commission called the reports misleading and confirmed that no sale price has been fixed yet.

It clarified that the hotel’s final valuation will only be determined during the bidding process, which will follow government approval. The Commission also addressed misattributed remarks to Muhammad Ali, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Privatisation, stating that he referred only to a partial upfront payment—not the full value.

Earlier this year, the government asked the Commission to move ahead with the hotel’s privatisation through competitive bidding. However, it left open the option of an outright sale, joint venture, or long-term lease. A final decision on the structure will be made by the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP).

The Commission noted that while its board has recommended exploring a government-to-government (G2G) arrangement, no formal offers have been received. The financial advisor has proposed three options: full sale, 99-year lease, or a joint venture—with the latter expected to yield the highest returns.

Meanwhile, the New York City government has issued an early termination notice for its lease on the hotel, effective in July—one year before its scheduled end. This unexpected move may cost Pakistan nearly $80 million in lost revenue.

A final agreement is expected within the current fiscal year. The government is also reviewing legal and economic implications through the Ali Committee before concluding the hotel’s future under changing international and investment conditions.