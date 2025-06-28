Punjab assembly passes condemnation resolution over Swat tragedy

LAHORE – The Punjab Assembly has unanimously passed a condemnation resolution against the tragic incident in Swat, where 18 members of a single family were swept away by the river’s sudden flooding.

Chief Whip Rana Arshad tabled the resolution, which expressed deep sorrow over the June 27 incident. According to the resolution, 13 members of the family tragically lost their lives, while others remain missing. The victims belonged to the city of Daska.

The Assembly expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls. Lawmakers called for strength and patience for the grieving families and asked for divine mercy for those who passed away.

Furthermore, the resolution demanded a full investigation into the causes of the tragedy. It stressed the need to hold responsible officials accountable and take strict legal action to prevent such incidents in the future.

The Assembly urged authorities to implement effective safety measures along rivers and tourist spots to ensure public safety, especially during the monsoon season when such risks increase significantly.

In conclusion, the resolution included a collective prayer for the protection of Pakistan and its people from all kinds of disasters and natural calamities, emphasizing the need for nationwide preparedness and timely response systems.