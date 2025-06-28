Amar Khan reveals shocking messages from Indian trolls on Instagram

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Amar Khan has opened up about the disturbing direct messages she received from some Indian users on Instagram, describing them as abusive, vulgar, and completely inappropriate.

During a conversation on Geo Podcast with host Mubashir Hashmi, Amar shared that she was shocked by the kind of messages sent to her. She said, “I can’t even describe what kind of photos and foul language they used in my inbox.”

However, she clarified that these messages came from a small group of individuals and not the entire Indian population. “These are a few extremists who work on specific propaganda and spread hatred. They don’t represent all of India,” she explained.

Amar also criticized the behavior of these trolls, saying that removing photos of Pakistani actresses from Indian platforms is a childish and petty act. She noted that such actions reflect narrow-mindedness and an unwillingness to accept cultural exchange.

Despite the hate, the actress maintained a balanced stance, highlighting that the problem lies with certain individuals and not with an entire country. She urged people to rise above politics and hate, especially in the realm of art and entertainment.

Her remarks come amid increasing social media hostility between users from both countries, particularly toward celebrities who have worked across borders. Amar’s experience adds to the growing conversation about online harassment faced by artists in South Asia.