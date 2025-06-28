Loader vehicle crashes into foreign cargo plane at Karachi airport

KARACHI – A loader vehicle collided with a foreign cargo plane parked at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, causing damage to the aircraft, airport officials confirmed on Friday.

According to sources, the loader’s brakes suddenly failed while the plane was stationary in the parking area. Airport authorities immediately acknowledged the incident and started an investigation into the crash.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has launched a formal inquiry into the damage caused to the private company’s aircraft during ground handling at Karachi Airport last night. The company has been asked to submit a detailed report on the incident.

In addition to this, Karachi Airport is facing an increase in insects and birds around the runway and nearby areas due to recent monsoon rains. To address this, airport management has started fumigation and spraying operations to keep the runway safe.

Officials explained that insects attract birds, which pose a serious risk to planes during takeoff and landing. Therefore, all airlines have been alerted to exercise extra caution while landing and taking off at Karachi Airport.

The authorities also issued a notice predicting continued rainfall in the area until July 4, following two bird strike incidents involving aircraft at the airport just yesterday.