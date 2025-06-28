France bans smoking in parks, beaches, and bus shelters to protect children

PARIS – Starting Sunday, the French government will enforce a nationwide ban on smoking in public places like beaches, parks, gardens, and bus shelters to safeguard public health, especially for children.

The new rule was published in the official government gazette on Saturday. It also extends to areas outside libraries, swimming pools, and schools. However, it does not mention electronic cigarettes or vaping devices.

According to health officials, the main aim of this decision is to shield children from the harmful effects of tobacco smoke. Violators will face a fine of €135, which is approximately 44,849 Pakistani rupees.

Health and Family Affairs Minister Catherine Vautrin emphasized in May that children have a “right to breathe clean air,” and that smoking should be removed from places where children are commonly present.

Interestingly, the ban does not apply to open-air café terraces, which remain exempt under the current regulation. This gives smokers some designated spaces while still enforcing strict controls elsewhere.

France records around 75,000 deaths annually due to tobacco-related diseases. Recent public opinion polls show that 62% of French citizens support smoking bans in public areas, signaling growing awareness about the dangers of secondhand smoke.