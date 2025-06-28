Iran bans UN nuclear chief amid rising conflict with Israel and US

TEHRAN – Iran has officially barred Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), from entering the country, as tensions continue to escalate in the region.

In a major move, Iran also removed IAEA surveillance cameras from several of its nuclear facilities, cutting off key international oversight. This step marks a sharp deterioration in relations between Iran and global nuclear watchdogs.

The situation worsened after Israel launched airstrikes on Iran on June 13, killing over ten nuclear scientists and senior military officials. The attack also caused hundreds of civilian casualties and widespread destruction.

In retaliation, Iran fired missiles at Israeli cities, destroying government and military buildings in Tel Aviv and elsewhere. Dozens of Israelis were killed, and nearly a thousand others were injured in the attacks.

Israel then requested military support from the United States. In response, U.S. B-2 bombers launched strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites. The bombings significantly damaged Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump later declared that Iran’s nuclear capability had been eliminated. However, the region remains on high alert as the risk of a broader conflict continues to grow.