Pakistan welcomes hague court verdict rejecting India’s Indus treaty suspension

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has welcomed the Permanent Court of Arbitration’s decision rejecting India’s claim to unilaterally suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). The court ruled that India has no legal right to halt the treaty, reinforcing Pakistan’s long-standing stance on the issue.

The court’s ruling, issued from The Hague, emphasized that the treaty remains valid and binding. It stated that there is no provision allowing either party to unilaterally suspend or place the agreement on hold, regardless of political developments or tensions.

This decision comes after India announced the suspension of the IWT on April 23, 2025, following a militant attack in Pahalgam. India formally notified Pakistan a day later. In response, the court sought legal submissions from both countries to assess the treaty’s legal standing.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called the court’s decision a major diplomatic win and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to defending its right to water under the treaty. He noted that the Indus River is a critical lifeline for over 240 million Pakistanis.

The Prime Minister also voiced concerns over India’s attempt to hold the treaty in abeyance, saying such actions could destabilize regional water sharing. He stressed the need for Pakistan to accelerate efforts to enhance its water storage infrastructure and protect national water security.

Moreover, the judgment highlights the important role of international legal bodies in resolving water disputes. It assures that treaty obligations cannot be dismissed unilaterally and that neutral arbitration processes remain valid, regardless of political tensions.