K-P govt announces Rs1.5 million compensation for Swat flood victims’ families

SWAT – Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah visited flood-hit areas of Swat on Saturday and announced compensation of Rs1.5 million for the families of each deceased victim. The tragic flash flood struck near Mingora Bypass, sweeping away dozens and causing multiple fatalities.

During his visit, Shahab Ali Shah confirmed that 58 of the 85 stranded individuals had been successfully rescued, while search operations continue for those still missing. So far, 11 bodies have been recovered from the Swat River, as rescue teams race against time and tough conditions.

He also revealed that several officials had been suspended due to negligence, including the district officer of Rescue 1122. An inquiry committee has been formed to investigate the delayed response and to hold those responsible fully accountable.

Explaining the challenges faced during the operation, the Chief Secretary said that adverse weather and time constraints prevented helicopters from arriving during the early stages of the crisis. However, he assured that rescue efforts were continuing at full scale with improved coordination.

To prevent similar tragedies, the provincial government has now banned all forms of excavation in the Swat River and launched a crackdown on illegal encroachments. In addition, comprehensive SOPs for tourists visiting the region have been issued to enhance public safety.

Shahab Ali Shah expressed deep condolences on behalf of the K-P government, vowing full support to the affected families. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving disaster response and ensuring such incidents are not repeated.