Park Sung-hoon reflects on powerful farewell to ‘squid game’ character

Park Sung-hoon, known for his strong roles in Korean dramas, recently opened up about his experience filming the third and final season of Squid Game, which was released on June 27, 2025. The actor played Cho Hyun-ju, a transgender former soldier known as Player 120, in director Hwang Dong-hyuk’s highly anticipated finale.

During an interview with Variety, Park described an emotional scene where his character meets a tragic end. “Director Hwang asked me to let one tear fall as Hyun-ju faded from the camera,” he shared. “I thought it would be difficult, but I did it in one take. The crew clapped and cheered—that moment stayed with me.”

Park expressed his appreciation for stepping away from his usual villainous roles seen in Queen of Tears and The Glory. He called Hyun-ju “a cool character” and said he felt lucky to show a different, more heartfelt side of his acting skills.

However, the actor admitted it was hard to part ways with Hyun-ju. “I really thought she would last longer,” he said. “It’s a shame she died earlier than expected—it was tough saying goodbye to her.”

As fans react to the emotional final season of Squid Game, Park Sung-hoon’s performance is receiving praise for its depth and sensitivity. His role added a fresh layer of humanity and emotion to a series known for its intensity and suspense.

With the series now concluded, Park’s reflections offer fans a deeper look into the creative and emotional journey behind one of the most talked-about roles in the final chapter of Squid Game.