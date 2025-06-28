Tunisian woman seeks help to return home after divorce in Karachi

KARACHI – A 19-year-old Tunisian woman, Sanda Ayari, is seeking assistance to return to her home country after her marriage to a Lyari-based man ended in divorce just a few months after she arrived in Pakistan.

Sanda had come to Karachi in November 2024 to marry Mohammad Amir, whom she met through social media. The two got married shortly after her arrival and initially lived happily. However, disagreements gradually emerged, leading to a separation.

With her 90-day visa expiring on February 18, 2025, Sanda found herself unable to leave the country. Struggling emotionally and facing uncertainty, she visited a local police station after an incident at home, where she shared her concerns about her wellbeing and situation.

In a video message, she stated that she felt isolated and emotionally stressed after the separation. She also mentioned difficulties with her in-laws, which added to her distress. Sanda expressed a desire to leave Pakistan and rebuild her life in Tunisia.

After her case was reported on national media, the Interior Ministry of Pakistan took notice and offered to help by issuing her an Exit Permit. Officials have asked her to submit the necessary documents and complete the application process online.

Sanda has since said she is feeling more stable and hopeful. She thanked those who offered support and stated her only wish now is to return home safely and start a new chapter in life. The case highlights the emotional challenges that can arise in cross-border relationships and the importance of proper legal and emotional support for individuals living abroad.