PTA to block SIM cards issued to deceased individuals starting june 30

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) will begin blocking SIM cards registered to deceased persons from June 30, 2025, to curb the growing misuse of inactive identity records in financial fraud, terrorism, online scams, and illegal activities.

This nationwide operation follows a data-sharing agreement with NADRA, which provided the PTA with verified records of CNICs belonging to deceased individuals still linked to active mobile numbers. Authorities say these SIMs are often used by criminals who exploit loopholes in identity verification systems.

The crackdown will take place in three phases. Phase one will target SIMs registered to CNICs that expired in 2017, while phase two will begin on November 30, and the final phase will end on December 31, after which all remaining unverified SIMs will be deactivated.

NADRA has advised family members or legal heirs who wish to retain a deceased person’s SIM card to update ownership records. They must submit proper documentation and apply for record correction at NADRA or through mobile operators to avoid disconnection.

This effort is part of Pakistan’s larger digital safety initiative to clean up telecom databases, enhance cybersecurity, and strengthen identity verification. Officials believe it will help reduce SIM-related crimes, ensuring only verified individuals hold active mobile connections.