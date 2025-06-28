Karachi welcomes rain as heatwave breaks, PMD warns of more showers ahead

KARACHI – Early morning rain brought a welcome break from the intense heat in Karachi on Saturday, offering much-needed relief to residents across the city. Several areas received light to moderate showers, easing the hot and humid conditions that had gripped the city for days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), more rain and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. The temperature is likely to reach a maximum of 31°C, while humidity levels will remain high at around 90%, making conditions damp but cooler than before.

Winds are currently blowing from the northeast at about 10 km/h, helping to bring some freshness to the atmosphere. The PMD also reported that Surjani Town recorded the highest rainfall so far at 16mm, followed by 7.4mm in North Karachi and 6.1mm in Orangi Town.

Meanwhile, the weather department has issued forecasts for other parts of Sindh as well. Cities such as Hyderabad, Dadu, Badin, and Sukkur are also expected to see rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds under the influence of a westerly weather system that may last until June 29.

Looking ahead, the Met Office has warned that another monsoon system is expected to hit Sindh around July 5 or 6. Southern parts of Karachi remain under dense cloud cover, and officials have cautioned that heavier rainfall could develop later in the day.

Residents have been advised to stay careful, especially on the roads, as wet conditions may lead to slippery surfaces and reduced visibility. Authorities have urged people to plan their travel with caution and avoid unnecessary movement during heavy downpours.