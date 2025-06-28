Pakistan’s passport climbs to 100th rank on global index

Pakistan’s passport has seen a significant improvement, now ranked 100th globally according to the Henley & Partners Passport Index. This marks a steady climb from 113th place in 2021, reflecting Pakistan’s improved diplomatic efforts, foreign policy outreach, and growing global cooperation.

As a result of this upward shift, Pakistani passport holders can now travel to 32 countries either without a visa or by obtaining a visa on arrival. This includes select countries in Africa, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. The improvement makes international travel slightly easier for Pakistanis, especially for tourism and short business trips.

A key factor behind this progress is the new visa exemption agreement with the UAE, signed recently. Under this deal, official and diplomatic passport holders from both nations can travel without needing a visa, saving time and simplifying official travel. This move also indicates growing trust and cooperation between Islamabad and Abu Dhabi.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar shared the update on X (formerly Twitter). He stated that this agreement highlights both countries’ commitment to deepening diplomatic ties and expanding partnerships in trade, investment, and development. The agreement is part of a larger effort to make Pakistan’s global image stronger and more stable.

This arrangement was finalized during the 12th session of the Pakistan-UAE Joint Ministerial Commission, which included discussions on mutual visa facilitation and regional cooperation. Officials believe that easier mobility for government officials will help strengthen bilateral projects, encourage economic diplomacy, and improve Pakistan’s global standing in the long run.