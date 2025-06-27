PSX gains 2,332.6 points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to a bullish trend on Friday, gaining 2,332.60, a positive change of 1.91 percent, closing at 124,379.07 points as compared to 122,046.46 points on the last trading day. A total of 773,409,701 shares were traded during the day as compared to 758,542,306 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 37.567 billion against Rs 29.934 billion on the last trading day. As many as 484 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 334 of them recorded gains and 116 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 34 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Bank Makramah with 79,746,776 shares at Rs 5.07 per share, Ghani Glo Hol with 27,671,502 shares at Rs 17.99 per share and Pervez Ahmed Co with 34,856,117 shares at Rs 3.27 per share.