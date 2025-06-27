Gold prices decrease by Rs5,000

The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.5,000 and was traded at Rs.351,000 on Friday as compared to its sale at Rs. 356,000 on the last trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported. The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs4,287 to Rs.300,925 from Rs. 305,212 and for 10 grams of 22 Karat it came down by Rs.3,930 to Rs.275,857 from Rs. 279,787. The rates of per tola and ten gram silver decreased by Rs.68 and Rs.58 to Rs.3,782 and Rs.3,242 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $53 to $3,290 from $3,343, whereas that of silver dipped by $0.68 to $35.98, the Association reported.