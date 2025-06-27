Rupee sheds 6 paisa against US Dollar

The Rupee on Friday depreciated by 06 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 283.72 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 283.66. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 285.1 and Rs 286.1 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 08 paisa to close at Rs 332.59 against the last day’s closing of Rs 332.67, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen came down by 01 pasia and closed at Rs1.96, whereas a decrease of Rs0.11 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 389.93 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs 390.04. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal went up by 2 and 1 paisa to close at Rs 77.25 and Rs 75.64.