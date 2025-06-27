SBP injects Rs 12.38 trillion in the market

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injected Rs 12,378 billion in the market through Reverse Repo Purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO) on Friday.

The central bank conducted the Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) for 7 day tenor on June 27, 2025 and accepted an amount of Rs 12,200 billion against 34 bids while another Rs 178 billion were injected through Shariah Compliant OMO.

The central bank, for the Reverse Repo Purchase for 7-day tenor, received 36 quotes cumulatively offering Rs 12,423.45 billion at the rate of return ranging between 11.04% to 11.20%. SBP accepted an amount of Rs 12,200 billion against 34 quotes at 11.07% rate of return. The total amount offered at 11.07% was Rs 618 billion, out of which SBP accepted Rs 428.5 billion on the pro-rata basis. Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for 7-day tenor. The central bank received 2 bids offering Rs 326 billion at the rate of return ranging between 11.13% to 11.14%. SBP accepted an amount of Rs 178 billion against 2 quotes at 11.13% rate of return. The total amount offered at 11.13% was Rs 200 billion, out of which SBP accepted Rs 52 billion on the pro-rata basis.