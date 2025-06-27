Bank Holiday: No public dealing in banks on Tuesday

The State Bank of Pakistan, commercial and micro-finance banks and financial institutions will remain closed for public dealing on Tuesday (July 1), the first day of new fiscal year that has been declared as bank holiday by the regulator.

“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed for public dealing on 1st July, 2025 (Tuesday), which shall be observed as Bank Holiday,” the central bank announced on Friday.

Subsequently, all banks, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) and Micro Finance Banks (MFBs) will remain closed for public dealing on the aforementioned date. However, employees of the Banks, DFIs and MFBs will attend the office as usual, the statement added.