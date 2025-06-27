Govt sets eye on complete transition to electric buses in Karachi

The Sindh government has decided to introduce a significant number of electric and hybrid buses during the current financial year. Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, stated that in the coming months, along with double-decker buses, additional buses will be added to Karachi’s roads. He further said that the transport system in the provincial capital is about set to be completely transitioned to electric buses.

He said that following the introduction of EV buses for the first time in Pakistan, the Sindh government is also set to introduce double-decker buses, another first in the country’s history.

A high-level meeting of the Transport and Mass Transit Department was held in Karachi, chaired by Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon. The meeting was attended by Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, Managing Director of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Dayo, CEO Trans Karachi Fawad Ghaffar Soomro, Project Director of the Yellow Line BRT Zameer Abbasi, as well as consultants and contractors associated with the project.

The meeting reviewed the current status and progress of the ongoing construction work on the Red Line and Yellow Line BRT projects. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon was given a detailed briefing on the progress of both initiatives. Officials informed the meeting that the Red Line BRT project is progressing according to its planned schedule, and construction activities have also been expedited across various segments of the Yellow Line project.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Red Line and Yellow Line BRT projects will bring about a revolutionary change for the citizens of Karachi. He added that the objective of these projects is to provide safe, high-quality, and affordable transportation to the public.

He said that the Sindh government is taking all possible measures to provide facilities to the citizens in line with the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon directed that there should be no compromise on the quality of construction work and that all projects must be completed within the stipulated time frame. He further stated that the people of Karachi deserve access to world-class transportation facilities, which is a key part of the Pakistan Peoples Party’s service manifesto.