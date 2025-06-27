Speaker inaugurates NADRA centre at Sindh Assembly

Speaker of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh, Syed Awais Qadir Shah, formally inaugurated the newly established NADRA Registration Centre (NRC) at the Sindh Assembly premises today. The inauguration ceremony began with a ribbon-cutting, where the Speaker was warmly welcomed by Director General NADRA Karachi, Mr. Ehtesham Shahid. Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah was accompanied by Secretary of the Sindh Assembly, G.M. Umar Farooq, and Director General Media/Focal Person NADRA, Irfan Ahmed Memon.The NADRA Registration Centre is a one-stop facilitation hub aimed at providing identity and registration services to Members of the Provincial Assembly and the Secretariat staff under one roof. Services at the centre include issuance and renewal of CNICs, B-Forms, Family Registration Certificates (FRC), NICOPs, and other related facilities.

“I commend the NADRA team for this timely and much-needed step. This centre will greatly benefit both legislators and the Assembly Secretariat by making important services more accessible and efficient.” – Syed Awais Qadir Shah

As a symbolic gesture, the first service token was also initiated by the Speaker at the NRC. Director General NADRA, Mr. Ehtesham Shahid, expressed his gratitude to the Speaker for his continued support and cooperation in facilitating the setup of the centre within the Assembly. The establishment of this NRC marks a significant step forward in enhancing institutional coordination and improving service delivery for public representatives.