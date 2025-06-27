‘Sewage treatment plant pressing need to meet water demands’

Sindh Minister for Energy, Development, and Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, along with Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani, held a high-level meeting in the P&D Department’s committee room to review the pace of work to fully operationalize Sewage Treatment Plant-I (TP-I) under the S-III project. In addition to the provincial ministers, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Chairman P\&D Najam Shah, DG PPP Unit Asad Zaman, CEO Water Board Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, and other officials were also present.

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab and Chairman P&D Najam Shah provided a detailed briefing regarding the S-III project and informed the meeting about challenges and obstacles affecting the pace of work. On this occasion, the Energy, P&D, and Local Government Ministers directed that the sewage treatment plant is an urgent requirement to meet the water needs of industries and to protect marine life.

They highlighted that more than 400 million gallons of untreated sewage water from Karachi is flowing into the sea daily, which is not only polluting the coastline and contaminating seawater but also poisoning the mangroves necessary for marine breeding and nurseries, thereby harming marine life. The provincial ministers instructed that all obstacles and issues hindering the full operationalization of the treatment plant should be resolved immediately, and as per the Chief Minister Sindh’s directives, the plant should be made fully functional by August. The meeting was informed that upon completion of the S-III project, more than 3,500 industrial units, which require over 40 million gallons of water daily, will benefit, and many of their issues will be resolved. It was assured in the meeting that by the end of August, Sewage Treatment Plant-I will be fully functional, fulfilling the directives of the Chief Minister Sindh.