SAFWCO celebrates Int’l SME Day

SAFWCO celebrated International Small and Medium Enterprises Day, on this occasion agreements were also signed to provide assistance of Rs 9 crore under the Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP) project.

At a function held at SAFWCO head office, among the small and medium Entrepreneurs, Najmuddin Qureshi of Al Noor Cold Storage, Saeed Khan of Saeed Khan Enterprises, Mohsin Karim of Bio Energy Solutions, Nasrullah Khan of HN Foods signed agreements for assistance of Rs 2 crore each and Afifa Khalid signed agreements for assistance of Rs 1 crore, while Dr. Suleman G Abro signed on behalf of SAFWCO.

Addressing the ceremony, SAFWCO Founder and Executive Director Dr. Suleman G. Abro said that progress is achieved through consistency. The main objective of the Grasp Project is to facilitate the livelihood of people associated with agriculture and include them in the stream of prosperity.

He said that the agriculture sector is playing the role of the backbone, but despite this, agriculture has not been given the status of an industry till date, due to which we are facing many problems. Importing cotton, sugar, oil, cloth and other things from abroad will meet the needs but will not be able to develop the local people. If this trend continues, Pakistan will not be able to join the development stream.

He said that the federal government established the organization of SMEDA in 1998, 5.2 million people are associated with it who are doing small businesses and they are contributing 40 percent to Pakistan’s GDP and 25 percent of exports are due to this SMEDA.