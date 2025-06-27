Over 20,000 cops to perform security duty during Muharram in Karachi

Over 20,000 police officers and personnel will be deployed across Karachi to ensure security during month of Muharram, as part of a comprehensive security plan announced by Karachi Police.

According to a spokesperson for Karachi Police on Friday, 20,350 police officials will be on duty to safeguard religious gatherings and processions throughout the city.

The month will see a total of 829 processions and 5,227 Majalis, with 7,004 officers assigned to procession routes, 4,605 to Majalis, and 1,660 deployed at highly sensitive locations, including key Imam Bargahs.

Additionally, 1,100 traffic policemen will manage traffic flow and ensure smooth transportation around major event sites. The police have urged citizens to remain alert and report any suspicious activity or unusual incidents by calling the helpline Madadgar 15.