A burnt body of a policeman was found from a house located in North Karachi area. According to police officials on Friday, the burnt body of police constable identified as 55-year-old Hajan, son of Jumman, was recovered from a house in North Karachi’s Sector 7A, Bilal Colony.

The deceased was posted at the Police Headquarters West. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH), and an investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.