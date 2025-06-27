SESSI asked to expand registration of workers

Sindh Assembly Public Accounts Committee Chairman Nisar Khuhro has said that since its inception, the Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI) has not undergone an audit.

SESSI informed the PAC that its governing body had decided against conducting an audit, but Khuhro questioned whether SESSI considers itself above the constitution, refusing to undergo an audit. He stressed that SESSI is not exempted from audits and therefore ordered an audit of the institution.

Khuhro, the president of the Sindh chapter of PPP, expressed these views while addressing a ceremony to mark the 72nd birth anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, organised by the People’s Labour Bureau at the SESSI headquarters on Thursday. Provincial Labour Minister Shahid Abdul Salam was also present on the occasion.

Nisar Khuhro pointed out that SESSI’s medical supplies worth Rs8 billion are not being audited. He questioned the functioning of hospitals under the institution despite the large amount of funds allocated for medicines.

He stressed that an audit of the Rs8 billion allocation is essential to determine the proper utilisation of funds and the functioning of hospital equipment.

The SESSI informed that out of the Rs13 billion funds, 70 per cent were spent on healthcare services, including medicines for hospitals, and 30 per cent on SECCI’s directorate.

Khuhro suggested that the Labour Department should focus on ensuring the provision of medicines to workers through SESSI hospitals. He pointed out that out of 670,000 industrial units, only 240,000 are registered with SESSI, whereas the actual number of workers is around six million.

Khuhro said, non-registration of industrial units and their workers is a major weakness of the welfare institution. He suggested that the Labour Department should take steps to register workers, including those working in shops. He pointed out that the minimum wage of Rs37,000 for workers in the private sector is not being implemented. If the minimum wage of Rs37,000 is not being enforced, then how can the implementation of a higher wage of Rs42,000 be expected? Therefore, the Labour Department should ensure the implementation of the Sindh government’s minimum wage policy for workers in both public and private sectors.