An Israeli newspaper has revealed that Israeli forces have been intentionally firing at Palestinians seeking aid in Gaza. According to an investigative report by Haaretz, Israeli soldiers and officers have confessed that over the past month, they have deliberately shot near humanitarian centers where Palestinians were waiting for assistance, despite no apparent threat.

Soldiers stated that their commanders ordered them to open fire directly on crowds to disperse them, regardless of whether they were there to receive aid. One soldier described this practice as a complete decline in Israel’s moral standards.

Since May 27, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 549 people have been killed near aid centers, and over 4,000 have been wounded. The humanitarian centers in Gaza, established with the support of Israel and U.S. private security companies, began operating in late May. Four centers are active—three in southern Gaza and one in central Gaza—run by a mix of American and Palestinian staff, with Israeli forces providing security from a few hundred meters away.

Israeli soldiers admit that they often open fire early in the morning or after the centers close, to disperse people. One soldier explained, “This is a killing ground. Where I was stationed, between one to five people were killed daily, targeted as enemies. We have no crowd control tools—only bullets, heavy machine guns, mortars, and grenades. As soon as the aid center opens, firing stops. Our language is only bullets.”

He further added, “Sometimes we fire from a distance, sometimes from close range, even though there’s no threat. I can’t recall a single instance where Palestinians responded with fire. There are no enemies, no weapons.”

A reserve soldier told *Haaretz* that Gaza has become a place where human life is worth nothing. An officer assigned to security at one aid center said, “When the only way to communicate with civilians is through gunfire, it becomes an unacceptable situation.”

According to this officer, security at aid centers involves multiple layers: inside, American personnel are present; outside, some armed Palestinian guards are stationed; and Israeli forces maintain a protective perimeter with tanks, snipers, and mortars.

He explained that at night, they fire warning shots to signal that it is a war zone. Once firing ceases, people often approach, but if the soldiers fire again, a mortar shell can fall on the crowd.

The officer lamented that the armed units lack the necessary means to handle civilians humanely in a conflict zone. He emphasized that firing mortars to keep starving aid seekers away is against professional standards and human values. These individuals only want aid, and as a state, it’s Israel’s responsibility to ensure their safety.

This report exposes a disturbing reality: that Israeli forces have been engaging in targeted shootings and using lethal force against Palestinians seeking humanitarian assistance in Gaza, raising serious questions about human rights and the conduct of military operations in conflict zones.