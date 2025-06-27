Military and civil forces cover Pakistan to maintain muharram peace

The Pakistani government has taken strong steps to ensure safety during Muharram. They have deployed the Pakistan Army and Civil Armed Forces across the country. This decision was made to prevent any security threats and protect the public during the religious month. The government believes these measures will help maintain peace and order during a sensitive time. It shows the government’s seriousness about safeguarding citizens and religious processions.

The Ministry of Interior submitted a detailed security plan to the Federal Cabinet. The cabinet approved the plan quickly, recognizing its importance. Following approval, the government issued official orders for the deployment of forces. These orders cover all provinces, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Islamabad. Authorities coordinated with each region to prepare for effective security measures during Muharram.

The Pakistani Army will operate under Article 245 of the Constitution, which allows military deployment for internal security. Civil Armed Forces will be deployed under the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997. These legal frameworks give the forces the authority to act swiftly if needed. The forces will work closely with local police and district administrations to coordinate security efforts.

Local governments and district authorities requested this support to maintain peace. They want to prevent any violence, especially during processions and gatherings. The security forces will monitor crowded areas, sensitive locations, and routes used during Muharram. Their presence aims to deter any illegal activities or disturbances that could threaten peace.

In conclusion, Pakistan is well-prepared for Muharram with a strong security plan. The Army and Civil Armed Forces will work hand in hand with local officials. Their joint efforts aim to protect citizens, religious processions, and public spaces. This proactive approach highlights the government’s dedication to peace and safety during this important religious month.