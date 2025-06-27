Pakistan’s child rights reforms awarded by UN: A diplomatic breakthrough

Pakistan has welcomed the United Nations’ decision to remove all references to the country from its Annual Report on Children and Armed Conflict. The move, announced by the UN Secretary General, marks a diplomatic win for Pakistan and reflects international acknowledgment of its child protection reforms.

According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry, this outcome is the result of Pakistan’s sustained and constructive engagement with the UN, especially the Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary General for Children and Armed Conflict (SRSG-CAAC). The decision highlights Pakistan’s cooperative approach and commitment to global child rights standards.

The Foreign Office emphasized that this removal recognizes the country’s strong institutional, legislative, and policy actions to safeguard children from conflict and violence. Pakistan has implemented significant legal reforms and protection mechanisms aligned with international best practices.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to continue working closely with the United Nations to protect and promote children’s rights. It pledged to build on this progress to ensure a safer and brighter future for all children, particularly those affected by conflict.

The decision is viewed as a positive step in strengthening Pakistan’s global standing and a reaffirmation of its dedication to humanitarian values and international obligations.