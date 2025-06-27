Pakistan hits energy jackpot in Karak’s TAL block

Islamabad / Karak – Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL) has announced a significant oil and gas discovery in Karak district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, signaling a much-needed boost for the country’s struggling energy sector. The discovery, located in the TAL Block, was formally communicated to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The Makori Deep-2 well was drilled to a depth of 3,887 meters, where POL encountered promising hydrocarbon reservoirs. Initial testing has revealed production of 22.1 million cubic feet of gas per day (MMCFD) and 2,112 barrels of crude oil per day (BPD) — a considerable addition to Pakistan’s domestic supply.

This find is especially important as Pakistan faces ongoing energy shortages and rising import costs. With demand growing and foreign exchange reserves tight, indigenous energy production is vital to reduce dependence on imported fuels and stabilize the energy market.

According to POL, work on the pipeline connection and surface infrastructure will begin in the next two months, enabling the integration of this output into the national grid and commercial use. This phase will include laying new pipelines and connecting the well to nearby processing facilities.

Experts believe this discovery could support local industry, reduce pressure on the balance of payments, and help manage power shortages — especially in winter months when gas demand peaks. Energy analysts also expect this announcement to have a positive impact on investor confidence and POL’s stock performance.