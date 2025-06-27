Israeli court rejects Netanyahu’s request to postpone corruption trial amid security concerns

An Israeli court has denied Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request to delay his corruption trial, a move that keeps the legal proceedings on track despite his recent security concerns.

Netanyahu’s lawyer asked the court to exempt the prime minister from hearings for two weeks, citing the need for Netanyahu to focus on “security matters” following Israel’s 12-day conflict with Iran. However, the Jerusalem District Court ruled that the request lacked sufficient grounds to postpone the trial.

In an online statement, the court said Netanyahu’s application did not provide a detailed justification for suspending the hearings at this time. The decision means that the legal process will continue without interruption.

Netanyahu denies all allegations of corruption, and his supporters claim the long-running trial is politically motivated. The charges against him include accepting expensive gifts such as cigars, jewelry, and champagne worth over $260,000 from wealthy individuals in exchange for political favors.

In two other cases, Netanyahu faces accusations of attempting to strike deals with Israeli media outlets for more favorable coverage. The trials have drawn significant public and political attention in Israel.

Meanwhile, former US President Donald Trump criticized the legal proceedings, calling the trial a “witch hunt.” He demanded that the case be dropped immediately or that Netanyahu be pardoned, describing him as a “great hero.”

This development comes as Israel continues to navigate complex security challenges, making the outcome of Netanyahu’s trial a critical issue both domestically and internationally.