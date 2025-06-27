Maryam presents budget speech, promises Punjab clean water project

Lahore – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz delivered her budget speech on Friday, expressing deep gratitude to her MPAs for their patience, support, and unity throughout the year. She saluted their composure and acknowledged that her achievements would not have been possible without their backing.

She reminded the assembly of her very first speech, where she said she wasn’t competing with any individual, but rather with the towering legacies within her own party—Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif. “They set the benchmark. That’s who I hold myself against,” she said.

Maryam Nawaz proudly stated that the promises she made in her first year had been fulfilled. “I stand here today, fully accountable to this Parliament and to the people of Punjab,” she declared. She emphasized her inclusive development policy, saying every corner of Punjab, from Bhakkar and Layyah to Rajanpur, DG Khan, and Rahim Yar Khan, was given equal attention—no less than Lahore itself.

Taking aim at previous governments, she criticized past false promises made under the name of South Punjab, which, she said, were used only for political gain. “Those promises turned out to be lies,” she added. In contrast, Maryam highlighted that she made fewer promises but delivered on each one.

In a major announcement, she revealed that Punjab’s largest clean drinking water project will be launched starting tomorrow—with South Punjab as the starting point. “This is a promise I’m proud to fulfill,” she said.

During a light moment, she smiled and responded to hecklers, “Let them speak—it’s their right. But just look at me now,” prompting laughter across the house.

On the political front, she could not resist a pointed remark, saying, “I didn’t want to get political today, but I can’t help it—I’m a political animal.” She cited a recent comment by Aliya Khan, saying even Imran Khan’s sister admitted that her brother is now politically finished. “Those who once claimed Nawaz Sharif was ‘minus’ are now the ones who are out of the picture,” she added. “No one removed them—their poor performance did.”