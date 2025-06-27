Germany moves to remove Chinese AI app DeepSeek from apple and google stores over data Concerns

Germany’s data protection commissioner has requested Apple and Google to remove the Chinese AI startup DeepSeek from their app stores in the country. This action comes amid serious concerns over data protection and privacy risks.

Commissioner Meike Kamp stated that DeepSeek illegally transfers personal data from German users to servers in China. She emphasized that the company failed to prove its data protection measures meet European Union standards, raising fears over privacy violations.

According to DeepSeek’s privacy policy, it stores user data—such as AI requests and uploaded files—on Chinese computers. Kamp pointed out that Chinese authorities have broad access rights to such data, which adds to the security concerns.

Earlier in May, the commissioner gave DeepSeek a deadline to either comply with EU data transfer rules or voluntarily remove its app from German stores. Since DeepSeek did not meet these requirements, the removal request was issued.

DeepSeek has already faced similar actions in Europe. Italy banned the app earlier this year over unclear personal data use, while the Netherlands prohibited its installation on government devices. Meanwhile, US lawmakers are preparing legislation to ban AI tools developed in China from federal use.

The Chinese startup gained attention in January for claiming to offer an AI model rivaling US counterparts like OpenAI’s ChatGPT at a much lower cost. However, recent reports allege DeepSeek supports Chinese military and intelligence activities, increasing global scrutiny on its operations.

Apple and Google are now expected to review the request and decide whether to block DeepSeek’s app in Germany. The move highlights ongoing tensions around data security, privacy, and the geopolitical implications of AI technology development.