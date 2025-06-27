ICC changes powerplay rules for short t20 innings: New system starts in july

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has introduced a new Powerplay calculation system for T20 matches that are shortened due to rain or other delays. This change, effective from July 2025, aims to bring more fairness and consistency to reduced-over games.

Under the updated rules, Powerplay overs will now be calculated proportionally based on the total number of overs per innings. This means the Powerplay can now start or end mid-over, depending on how many overs are left in the match. Previously, Powerplays in shortened games were often unclear or rigid.

For example, if an innings is reduced to 8 overs, the Powerplay will last for 2.2 overs, and in a 5-over innings, it will be 1.3 overs. During this phase, only two fielders will be allowed outside the 30-yard circle—just like in a full Powerplay in regular games.

The standard 6-over Powerplay will still apply in full 20-over innings. But now, the 30% rule will guide Powerplay lengths in shorter formats. This change ensures that both teams have equal opportunities to take advantage of fielding restrictions—even in games cut short by rain or bad light.

The rule was officially approved by the ICC Cricket Committee, which includes current and former international players, coaches, and match officials. The change will apply to international T20s and is also expected to be followed by most domestic T20 leagues.