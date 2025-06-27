“We won’t back wrong actions — even by allies”: Ishaq Dar

Islamabad – Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar firmly stated that Pakistan’s strong ties with the U.S. do not mean supporting unjust actions. Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Dar addressed speculation that Pakistan would avoid taking a clear stance on the recent U.S. military strike targeting Iran.

He said Pakistan clearly opposed the U.S. attack and issued a formal statement against it. “Good relations don’t mean we stand by our partners even when they are wrong,” he added, making Pakistan’s diplomatic position unambiguous.

Dar explained that Iran was never going to let the U.S. strike go unanswered. He confirmed that Iran retaliated by launching a targeted attack on a U.S. base in Qatar. “Iran responded in a dignified manner and then de-escalated the crisis. A ceasefire with Israel remains in place,” he added.

He further mentioned that during the Iranian president’s address to parliament, Iranian lawmakers chanted slogans of gratitude for Pakistan. This reflected the appreciation for Islamabad’s balanced diplomacy during the regional crisis.

The foreign minister also highlighted Pakistan’s active diplomatic efforts during the recent OIC foreign ministers’ summit, where Turkey’s president showed great warmth towards Pakistan. He said Pakistan’s lobbying led to a special session on the Iran situation and a separate OIC Contact Group meeting on Kashmir.

Dar concluded by recalling that Pakistan, Iran, and Turkey were co-founders of the RCD (Regional Cooperation for Development). He said this alliance later expanded into the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), emphasizing the long-standing ties among the three nations.