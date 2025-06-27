‘If you’re watching this, I’m gone’: Influencer’s final message goes viral

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – American social media influencer Tanner Martin has passed away at age 30, just as he predicted five years ago after being diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer.

Martin, originally from Utah, was diagnosed in November 2020, at the age of 25. At that time, he began documenting his daily life and battle with cancer, sharing deeply personal and inspiring moments with his growing online following.

In one of his early videos, Martin had openly predicted that he would likely not live past 30. This haunting prediction came true this week, as confirmed by media outlets and a farewell video posted on his social media accounts by his wife.

In the emotional video, Tanner said: “If you’re watching this, it means I’m gone. Life was hard, but it was beautiful.” He added that recording his final message was a decision inspired by someone else who had done the same, calling it a powerful way to share thoughts on life and mortality.

Before the video ended, Tanner thanked everyone who made his life easier and more joyful, encouraging others to live fully and love deeply. His story and final message have since gone viral, resonating with millions of viewers around the world.