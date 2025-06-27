Government forms committee to appoint leadership for Pakistan digital authority

ISLAMABAD — The federal government has taken a significant step to launch the Pakistan Digital Authority (PDA) by forming a Search and Selection Committee. This committee will appoint the chairperson and two members who will lead the authority.

Chaired by Minister for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima, the committee is tasked with shortlisting qualified candidates based on their experience and skills. It will recommend three candidates for each position to the prime minister for final approval.

The committee also holds the responsibility to propose salary packages and finalize employment terms for the selected candidates. Alongside Minister Shaza Fatima, members include ministers for economic affairs, railways, finance, and secretaries from various federal divisions, ensuring a well-rounded selection process.

This move aligns with the Digital Nation Pakistan Act, 2025, which establishes the Pakistan Digital Authority, the Strategic Oversight Committee (SOC), and the National Digital Commission (NDC). The PDA will lead the implementation of the National Digital Master Plan across the country.

Minister Shaza Fatima explained that the PDA aims to boost the digital economy, improve governance, and support the digitization of public services. This will enhance transparency, reduce corruption, and make government operations more efficient.

Furthermore, the SOC, led by the IT minister, will monitor the PDA’s progress and ensure it follows the master plan. Meanwhile, the NDC, chaired by the prime minister, will act as the highest decision-making body, coordinating digital transformation efforts between federal and provincial governments.