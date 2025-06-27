India urges permanent solution to border dispute with China at SCO meet

NEW DELHI – Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called for a “permanent solution” to the long-standing border dispute with China during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Dong Jun. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) defence ministers’ summit held in Qingdao on Thursday.

Singh emphasized the need for a structured roadmap to resolve all pending issues between the two nations. He also stressed the importance of rebuilding trust, which was deeply affected by the deadly 2020 military clash in the Himalayas. That incident left 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers dead and led to a prolonged military standoff.

India and China share a 3,800-kilometre disputed border in the Himalayan region, which remains largely undemarcated. Although the region had seen relative peace for decades, the 2020 clash sparked tensions and led both sides to station tens of thousands of troops in the high-altitude areas.

However, tensions have slightly eased after both nations reached a disengagement agreement in October last year. The agreement allowed for troop withdrawals and signaled a step toward normalizing relations, though the trust deficit continues to linger between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

During his discussion with Dong, Singh reaffirmed India’s commitment to peace but also highlighted that true stability requires a long-term, diplomatic resolution to the border issue. He noted that continued dialogue and mutual understanding are essential to prevent future escalations.

The SCO meeting, which includes members like China, Russia, India, Pakistan, and Iran, was held as a lead-up to the organization’s annual summit this autumn. Defence ministers gathered to discuss regional stability and cooperation, with India using the opportunity to push for strategic clarity in its relationship with China.