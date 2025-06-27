Govt to present Rs203bn supplementary, excess grants in national assembly today

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is set to seek National Assembly approval for supplementary and excess grant demands totaling Rs203.345 billion for the financial years 2023–24 and 2024–25. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will present the proposals in the Lower House today [Friday] for discussion and voice vote approval.

For the fiscal year 2024–25, the government has proposed supplementary grants worth Rs1.575 billion. These include Rs84 million for the President’s household and staff (Public), Rs151.79 million for the Supreme Court, Rs21.25 million for the Islamabad High Court, and Rs1.32 billion for the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, supplementary grants for the financial year 2023–24 amount to Rs180.87 billion. The largest portion—Rs167.61 billion—will go toward servicing foreign debt, followed by Rs1.184 billion for short-term foreign credit repayment, and Rs10.67 billion for various grants and subsidies. Additionally, Rs964 million will cover pension payments, and Rs389.91 million is allocated for the Auditor General’s office.

Other notable allocations for FY2023–24 include Rs29 million for the President’s personal staff and Rs19.37 million for the Federal Tax Ombudsman. These funds are aimed at covering essential administrative and institutional expenses.

In addition, the government will table excess grant demands of Rs20.898 billion for FY2023–24. These include Rs114,000 for the President’s personal staff, Rs24.758 million for audit services, Rs20.835 billion for domestic debt repayment, and Rs37.56 million for the Federal Tax Ombudsman’s office.

The finance minister is expected to brief the Assembly on the purpose of these funds, stressing their importance for managing debt, pensions, judicial expenses, and constitutional bodies. The final decision will be made through voice voting during today’s session.