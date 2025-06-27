Punjab enforces section 144 to maintain peace during Muharram

LAHORE – To ensure peace and security during the first ten days of Muharram, the Punjab government has imposed Section 144 across the province from June 27 to July 6. The Home Department issued a formal notification outlining several restrictions aimed at preventing unrest and maintaining order during the sacred month.

According to the notification, no new religious gatherings or processions will be allowed unless already approved by relevant authorities. Additionally, a complete ban has been placed on displaying weapons and carrying flammable materials in public areas without official permission. These steps aim to prevent any incidents that could threaten public safety.

Moreover, the government has strictly prohibited the use of provocative slogans, gestures, or statements that could spark sectarian or religious tensions. Any comments or content promoting hatred through social media, loudspeakers, or other platforms will not be tolerated. The authorities have made it clear that violators will face legal action.

To prevent misuse of rooftops along procession routes, residents are not allowed to construct elevated posts or store stones, bricks, bottles, or garbage. These restrictions are part of the broader effort to block any attempts to disturb the peace during Muharram processions.

Furthermore, a ban on pillion riding will be enforced on the 9th and 10th of Muharram. However, this restriction will not apply to elderly citizens, women, or members of law enforcement. These targeted measures are intended to reduce risks while still accommodating essential movement.

The Punjab government has urged citizens to cooperate fully with the administration and law enforcement agencies. Officials stress that maintaining religious harmony and public safety during Muharram is a shared responsibility that demands unity, tolerance, and awareness from all.