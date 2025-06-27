CM Maryam imposes ban on drones during Muharram, urges unity and peace

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has imposed a complete ban on drone coverage of Muharram gatherings, processions, and related meetings. She warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone who violates this order. The decision comes as part of the provincial government’s broader strategy to ensure peace and security during the sacred month.

Addressing concerns over sectarianism, CM Maryam strongly condemned hate speech and announced zero tolerance for anyone spreading religious hatred or creating division through social media. She emphasized that the government is fully alert to every tactic of those trying to disturb peace and remains united against such elements.

The chief minister also shared that extraordinary security arrangements have been made across Punjab for Muharram. She urged citizens to cooperate with law enforcement and show responsibility by promoting unity and respect during this sensitive time. She highlighted that ensuring peace is a collective duty that requires support from every segment of society.

Extending her heartfelt greetings on the beginning of the Islamic year 1447 AH, CM Maryam prayed for peace, prosperity, and unity not only for Pakistan but for the entire Muslim Ummah and the world. She hoped the new Hijri year would bring harmony and blessings for all of humanity.

Reflecting on the importance of Muharram, she said the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) continues to inspire oppressed people and stands as a symbol of resistance against injustice. She encouraged everyone to honor his message by practicing patience, compassion, and solidarity throughout the month.