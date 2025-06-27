Pakistan, US join hands to support lasting peace in middle east

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have agreed to work closely to promote peace and stability in the Middle East. The understanding came during a cordial phone call between the two leaders on Thursday. PM Shehbaz appreciated the bold leadership of President Donald Trump in successfully negotiating a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, which had been at war since June 13.

During the call, the prime minister also expressed gratitude to Secretary Rubio for the key role the US played in ensuring a ceasefire between Pakistan and India. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and tackling regional challenges through cooperation. Secretary Rubio emphasized the US’s interest in promoting durable peace and highlighted that Iran must never be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.

In a related development, President Trump recently met Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, at the White House. The two discussed the Israel-Iran conflict, with Trump stating that Pakistan has deep insight into the region. Pakistan currently represents Iranian interests in the US through a special section in its embassy, as Iran and the US do not have formal diplomatic ties.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz welcomed the Iran-Israel ceasefire as a major breakthrough. He praised Iran’s firm and brave response in self-defence, calling the move a symbol of the nation’s courage. During a federal cabinet meeting, members expressed satisfaction over reduced regional tensions and passed a resolution appreciating the efforts of both the Prime Minister and the Field Marshal.

The recent conflict between Israel and Iran had further escalated regional tensions already strained since the Gaza war began in October 2023. With the ceasefire now in place, both Pakistan and the US appear committed to continuing dialogue and diplomatic efforts for lasting peace in the region.