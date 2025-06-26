‘Trump, Netanyahu agree to end Gaza war in two weeks’

Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu agreed on a rapid end to the war in Gaza during a phone call after the US bombing of Iranian nuclear sites, Israeli media has reported quoting a source ‘familiar with the conversation’.

The two leaders agreed that four Arab states, including the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, would jointly govern the strip in place of Hamas, Israel Hayom is reporting.

Leaders of the Hamas group would be exiled and all hostages released, a source is said to have told the outlet.

But it remains unclear how such a proposal would be implemented, with Hamas vowing it will not leave the territory and Arab states repeatedly asserting that they would not step into a governing role.

Trump and Netanyahu held the call on Monday a day after US bombers hit nuclear targets in Iran, with a source reportedly describing the call as ‘euphoric’. They were joined on the call by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, according to the report.

Under the agreement, Palestinians who wished to leave Gaza would be taken in by unnamed states, the men reportedly said, and Saudi Arabia and Syria would establish diplomatic ties with Israel.

Israel in turn would express support for a future two-state solution on the condition that the Palestinian Authority bring in reforms, according to the report. The United States would recognise Israeli sovereignty over parts of the West Bank as part of the agreement, it also said.

Separately, Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday said US President Donald Trump “exaggerated” the impact of US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, in his first appearance since a ceasefire in the war with Israel took hold.

Moreover, the Iranian body tasked with vetting legislation approved a bill to suspend cooperation with the United Nations nuclear watchdog on Thursday, citing recent US and Israeli strikes.

Iranian lawmakers voted in favour of the bill on Wednesday, a day after a ceasefire ended a 12-day war with Israel that saw Israeli and US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.