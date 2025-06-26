Iran expressed gratitude to Pakistan amid recent war: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed satisfaction over the ceasefire that brought an end to the recent Israel-Iran conflict, saying Tehran had thanked Pakistan’s political and military leadership for playing a constructive role during the war after Field Marshal Asim Munir’s meetings with both American and Iranian officials.

“For the first time in history – and I am not just talking about the war itself, but on several fronts – Iran openly thanked Pakistan’s political and military leadership in a way that, in my view, has no precedent in recent times,” Sharif told the federal cabinet.

“Our Field Marshal had a luncheon meeting in Washington with President [Donald] Trump,” he continued. “Then in Istanbul, the army chief had a one-and-a-half-hour meeting with [Iranian Foreign Minister] Abbas Araghchi.

During that meeting, he specified Pakistan’s efforts. In response, he [Araghchi] said … ‘We [Iranians] were not the ones who attacked If Israel stops, then we are ready for dialogue.'”

The prime minister said Pakistan also condemned the missile attacks on US bases in Qatar and had conveyed its position clearly to all sides.

He described Iran’s posture during the war as one of “dignity and restraint,” praising the Iranian people for refusing to capitulate under pressure.

Sharif said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also played a significant role in defusing tensions.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday lauded the entire economic team, particularly Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, for their hard work and dedication in preparing the federal budget for the fiscal year 2025-26.

He also expressed gratitude to the federal cabinet and the allied political parties for their support in finalizing the budget.

Regarding Muharram ul Haram, Shehbaz Sharif directed the concerned authorities to ensure strict law and order during processions and majalis across the country. He also instructed the interior minister to coordinate with provincial governments, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to maintain peace and security during the month.

Earlier the cabinet offered Fateha for Major Moeez Abbas Shah Shaheed who embraced martyrdom in an operation against the terrorists in South Waziristan.

The prime minister on the occasion, reaffirmed the nation’s resolve in the ongoing war against terrorism.