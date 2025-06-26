Meeting reviews progress on Electric Vehicle Policy

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan on Thursday said that the government is fully committed for developing a green transport infrastructure and the new policy aims to achieve integrated progress in technology, economy and environmental sustainability.

Addressing the 5th meeting of the Steering Committee on the Electric Vehicle Policy, he said that the Ministry of Industries and Production has engaged in consultations with provincial governments regarding the policy, said a press release.

The SAPM emphasized that this intergovernmental cooperation would continue to ensure effective and consistent implementation across the country.

He further highlighted that the policy’s environmental impact would be assessed using international standards to measure reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and to explore opportunities for carbon credits. He reiterated the government’s strong commitment to promoting eco-friendly technologies under the guidance of the Prime Minister.

Haroon Akhtar Khan said that the NEV policy is in alignment with the Prime Minister’s vision of steering Pakistan toward a greener, cleaner and more sustainable transportation system.

He emphasized that electric vehicles will not only reduce Pakistan’s reliance on imported fuel but will also significantly contribute to lowering environmental pollution.

During the meeting, participants held detailed discussions on the first phase of the proposed subsidy scheme for electric vehicles. A technical briefing was also presented regarding battery performance and specifications, specifically considering Pakistan’s unique climatic conditions and their impact on electric vehicle performance.

The meeting was attended by the representatives from key federal ministries, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Capital Development Authority (CDA) and coordinators from the Prime Minister’s Office and to review the progress of Pakistan’s New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Policy 2025-2030.