Gold prices increase by Rs1,335

The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.1,335 and was traded at Rs.356,000 on Thursday as compared to its sale at Rs.354,665 on the last trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported. The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs1,144 to Rs.305,212 from Rs.304,068 and for 10 grams of 22 Karat it went up by Rs.1,048 to Rs.279,787 from Rs.278,739. The rates of per tola and ten gram silver increased by Rs.86 and Rs.73 to Rs.3,850 and Rs.3,300 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $13 to $3,343 from $3,330, whereas that of silver went up by $0.86 to $36.66, the Association reported.