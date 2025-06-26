Govt secures Rs10bn deal to support eco-friendly startups

Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination has inked a Rs 10 billion green financing agreement with the National Credit Guarantee Company Limited (NCGCL) to promote sustainable development. The deal was finalized during a high-level meeting between Federal Minister Dr. Musadik Malik and NCGCL CEO Ammar Habib on Thursday. The partnership aims to bolster green entrepreneurship, particularly for young innovators and women-led startups, by providing financial guarantees for eco-friendly projects. NCGCL, recently awarded a AAA rating by PACRA, will offer credit guarantees for convertible bonds, hybrid financial structures, loans, and equity investments to de-risk green ventures. This initiative is expected to accelerate Pakistan’s transition toward a low-carbon economy while encouraging private sector participation in climate resilience efforts. Dr. Malik hailed the agreement as a crucial step in advancing green finance and supporting Pakistan’s climate goals. The collaboration underscores the government’s commitment to fostering an enabling environment for sustainable businesses.