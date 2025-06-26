Rupee strengthens against dollar

The Rupee on Thursday appreciated by 06 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 283.66 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 283.72. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 284.85 and Rs 285.95 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs3.69 to close at Rs 332.67 against the last day’s closing of Rs 328.98, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen went up by 02 pasia and closed at Rs1.97, whereas an increase of Rs3.67 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 390.04 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs 386.37.