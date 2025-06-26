Sindh police launches driving school to turn learners into lifesavers

Karachi: In response to a worrying rise in road accidents, the Sindh Police has launched a Driving Training School at the Saeedabad Police Training College in Karachi. The initiative aims to promote safer roads and reduce the high number of fatalities caused by untrained drivers, especially those operating heavy vehicles.

The city witnessed nearly 500 deaths and over 4,800 injuries in 2024 due to traffic accidents. Many involved dumpers and water tankers. Last month, public outrage erupted when a woman died and her husband was injured in Korangi after being hit by a water tanker, pushing authorities to take action.

The training school offers an 18-hour structured driving course, split into three phases. It covers classroom theory, field practice, and computer-based learning. It is designed to educate drivers on proper driving techniques and traffic laws across motorcycles, cars, light, and heavy transport vehicles.

Sindh IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon, while visiting the school, stressed the importance of driver training. He announced plans to expand the project to Hyderabad, Larkana, and Khairpur, and to upgrade facilities with simulators. He affirmed that the training program will remain under the supervision of the DIG Training Branch.

Calling road safety a “top police priority,” the IGP said the initiative reflects the department’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property. “Only trained drivers can ensure safe roads,” he added, urging citizens to learn driving responsibly to protect themselves and others.