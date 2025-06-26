Olivia Rodrigo sparks buzz after hinting at move-in with Louis Partridge

Pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo has set social media abuzz with rumors that she may have moved in with her boyfriend, British actor Louis Partridge. The speculation comes after Olivia shared a heartfelt Instagram post about leaving her New York City apartment.

On Wednesday, the Vampire singer posted a photo carousel, featuring snapshots from her hallway over the years. In the caption, she wrote, “In honor of me moving out of my NYC apartment, here are some pics I have taken in the hallway over the years.”

Soon after, Louis Partridge added fuel to the rumors by posting his own photo carousel, which included Olivia for the very first time on his social media feed. Fans quickly flooded the comment section, excitedly pointing out the possible next step in their relationship.

One fan commented, “Maybe back to LA (to her parents) but maybe also an apartment in London??” Another thrilled user added, “OH MY GOD I SCREAMED WHEN I WENT TO THE NEXT SLIDE WITH OLIVIA,” expressing excitement over her surprise appearance.

Although Olivia and Louis haven’t officially confirmed that they’re living together, fans believe her move from New York might mean she’s relocating to London to be closer to him. The couple has been dating since late October 2023 and continues to keep most of their relationship private.

Still, Olivia’s debut on Louis’s social media and her emotional farewell to New York have fueled strong rumors that their bond is growing stronger. Whether or not the move is official, it’s clear the couple is stepping into a new chapter together.